Scare for MPs, passengers as Kochi-Delhi Air India Express flight aborts take-off

KOCHI: A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight carrying 190 people, including three Kerala MPs, aborted take-off at Cochin International Airport late on Sunday night after unusual vibrations were detected from its engine, triggering anxious moments for passengers.

Flight AI 504, with 185 passengers and five crew members, had begun its take-off roll at 10:40 pm when the pilot reportedly sensed a strong vibration and immediately discontinued the attempt. The aircraft was then taxied back to Bay 1R.

Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Jebi Mather, and Anto Antony, travelling to Delhi to attend the Parliament session, were among those on board. Hibi, who was quick to share updates on social media, wrote: “Something unusual with this flight AI 504... it just felt like the flight skidded on the runway... and hasn’t taken off yet.” His wife, Anna Linda Eden, also on the flight, said the experience felt like “a sudden jolt almost like a strong braking action.”

Airport officials said passengers were disembarked and later accommodated on an alternative aircraft that departed at 2.45 am Monday with 162 passengers.

Confirming the incident, Air India Express said the cockpit crew acted in line with Standard Operating Procedures after detecting an unusual sound during the take-off roll. “The flight was brought back for checks, and an alternative aircraft was deployed. Our ground team in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that the aircraft was taken to the Kochi hangar for examination.

“We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain our top priority,” it said.

Though no injuries were reported, several passengers described the aborted take-off as a frightening experience, especially given the sudden jolt and confusion inside the cabin.