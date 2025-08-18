Suicide leading cause of maternal mortality in Kerala, reveals study

KOLLAM: A confidential review of maternal mortality in Kerala from 2020 to 2024 has flagged a disturbing trend: Suicide has become one of the leading causes of such deaths in the state.

The study -- carried out by the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG) -- recorded 609 early maternal deaths, of which 62 were suicides, during the four-year period. Among the victims, 37 were aged between 20 and 29. In 2023-24 alone, suicide accounted for 14 of the 120 maternal deaths reported.

Of the 54 suicide cases reviewed by the report, most occurred during pregnancy. Thirty-seven were antenatal cases -- suicides committed during pregnancy -- while five were postnatal. In 12 cases, it could not be determined whether the women were pregnant or postpartum due to incomplete records.

The stage of pregnancy appears to be a factor. Eight suicides occurred within the first 12 weeks, 13 between 12-24 weeks -- indicating mid-pregnancy as a high-risk period -- and six at 25 weeks or later.

Experts warn that this trend points to growing psychological distress among pregnant women in the state. Unlike in western countries, where mental illness is often the primary cause, specialists say family-related pressures play a larger role here. They urge stronger counselling services for expectant mothers and advocate “psychological autopsies” -- detailed inquiry into the mental state of deceased individuals -- to better understand the challenges faced during pregnancy.