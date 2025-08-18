Trains bringing transit waste to Kochi adds new layer of concern

KOCHI: With authorities continuing to struggle to put in place a scientific and sustainable waste-management system, Kochi’s handling of “turnaround” garbage from long-distance trains has added another layer of complexity to an already stretched disposal mechanism.

The trains turning around at Ernakulam Junction account for a chunk of this refuse, with 16,660 kg of waste collected and disposed of in May 2025 alone.

Among the top contributors are the Pune–Ernakulam Superfast Express and its return service, which generated 4,032 kg of waste in May, 3,584 kg in June and 4,032 kg in July. Close behind is the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Intercity SF Express and its return service, responsible for 3,744 kg waste each in May and June, and 4,032 kg in July. Overall, waste generated from trains climbed to 17,198 kg in June and 17,692 kg in July, pressuring an already stretched waste disposal system.

The details were produced by amici curiae before the Kerala High Court during the hearing on a case initiated suo motu against the backdrop of the 2023 fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The amici curiae submission includes the Southern Railway’s report on disposal of garbage from 10 turnaround trains at the Ernakulam Junction station.