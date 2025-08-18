Trains bringing transit waste to Kochi adds new layer of concern

KOCHI: With authorities continuing to struggle to put in place a scientific and sustainable waste-management system, Kochi’s handling of “turnaround” garbage from long-distance trains has added another layer of complexity to an already stretched disposal mechanism.
The trains turning around at Ernakulam Junction account for a chunk of this refuse, with 16,660 kg of waste collected and disposed of in May 2025 alone.
Among the top contributors are the Pune–Ernakulam Superfast Express and its return service, which generated 4,032 kg of waste in May, 3,584 kg in June and 4,032 kg in July. Close behind is the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Intercity SF Express and its return service, responsible for 3,744 kg waste each in May and June, and 4,032 kg in July. Overall, waste generated from trains climbed to 17,198 kg in June and 17,692 kg in July, pressuring an already stretched waste disposal system.
The details were produced by amici curiae before the Kerala High Court during the hearing on a case initiated suo motu against the backdrop of the 2023 fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The amici curiae submission includes the Southern Railway’s report on disposal of garbage from 10 turnaround trains at the Ernakulam Junction station.
The HC had on July 11 directed the amici curiae to examine the manner in which Railways is managing solid waste, in its capacity as a bulk waste generator. Based on this, the amici curiae inspected Ernakulam Junction railway station and filed a report.
The report said the railway authorities do not have direct knowledge of what happens to the waste after it leaves their premises.
According to the report, before the massive fire at Brahmapuram, Kochi corporation used to collect all waste generated/disposed of at the station. However, the corporation no longer collects solid waste and thus garbage arising from platforms and trains has to be managed by the Railways with the help of private agencies.
Hence, the entire activity of cleaning the station and disposal of waste is contracted out periodically to various private entities — the sole stipulation being that they must have clearance from the Pollution Control Board, it stated.
Waste segregation not 100% efficient, says report
The report stated that the segregation is not 100% efficient and there appears to be some residual food waste even in non-biodegradable waste. The entire waste collected is taken away by a private agency and this entity has only a PCB certificate for operating a ‘pig farm’, it said.
The railway officials are given to understand that the waste collected by the private agency (M/S Kottooran) is taken to its pig farm. While the wet waste collected is claimed to be used at the pig farm, the dry waste is further sold to another entity by the name ‘Coco Wings’ which is said to clear the same to cement factories, the report said.
The report said there are no registers maintained for this tract of waste — recording the details of generation, collection and clearance.
Recommendations of amici curiae
With the corporation refusing to collect waste from a Bulk Waste Generator as large as the Railways, significant accountability problems have arisen. There is a large degree of loss of control due to excessive contracting involved in the process -- the parties involved have no accountability or transparency, the authorities concerned are unaware as to what happens to the waste after the same exits the railway premises, and there is lack of clarity with regard to what ultimately happens to all the waste collected after it changes hands so many times. Therefore, railway authorities must ensure that the contractors engaged by them are authorised by Kochi corporation.
Dual bins must be provided on-board trains, for proper segregation of waste at source.
Segregated bins, wherever provided, must be put to proper use. Thus, serious and joint efforts must be made by the government, corporation and Railways to increase public awareness. Strict monitoring must also be ensured at platforms, with fines imposed for violation.
Court directive
The High Court has directed the Railways to file an affidavit in response to the observations contained in the report of amici curiae along with a flow chart showing the present system for collection, segregation, and removal of different kinds of waste from trains and from within the premises of the railway stations.