Well water under scanner in Kerala as rare amoebic infection surges

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities in the state have issued a high alert following a surge in cases of the rare and deadly amoebic encephalitis, with a new threat now under investigation: the potential for infection from domestic well water.

While typically associated with warm, fresh surface waters like ponds and rivers, the amoeba responsible for the disease, Naegleria fowleri, is now suspected of being a potential contaminant in private wells, especially those that are poorly maintained or untreated.

This comes under scrutiny after two cases of amoebic encephalitis were reported in Kozhikode district recently, one of which involves a 3-month-old baby from Omassery, whose family claims the child had no contact with any water source other than the well at their home. This has forced health officials to consider a new avenue of transmission, one that moves beyond traditional recreational water activities.

DMO K K Rajaram said an investigation is under way to confirm this potential link. “Our preliminary findings suggest the infant might have been exposed to contaminated water from their well or a nearby source, as there is no history of contact with rivers or public ponds,” he said. Water samples collected from areas close to the patient’s house are being tested to ascertain the source of infection.