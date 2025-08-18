Well water under scanner in Kerala as rare amoebic infection surges

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities in the state have issued a high alert following a surge in cases of the rare and deadly amoebic encephalitis, with a new threat now under investigation: the potential for infection from domestic well water.
While typically associated with warm, fresh surface waters like ponds and rivers, the amoeba responsible for the disease, Naegleria fowleri, is now suspected of being a potential contaminant in private wells, especially those that are poorly maintained or untreated.
This comes under scrutiny after two cases of amoebic encephalitis were reported in Kozhikode district recently, one of which involves a 3-month-old baby from Omassery, whose family claims the child had no contact with any water source other than the well at their home. This has forced health officials to consider a new avenue of transmission, one that moves beyond traditional recreational water activities.
DMO K K Rajaram said an investigation is under way to confirm this potential link. “Our preliminary findings suggest the infant might have been exposed to contaminated water from their well or a nearby source, as there is no history of contact with rivers or public ponds,” he said. Water samples collected from areas close to the patient’s house are being tested to ascertain the source of infection.
Health dept calls for heightened vigil
This isn’t an isolated theory. According to an health department official, studies have shown that though rare, Naegleria fowleri can colonise well water systems, especially if they are not regularly tested or chlorinated.
The amoeba thrives in warm water and well temperatures can often create an ideal environment for its proliferation. In documented cases from other regions, children have been infected after bathing in well water at home.
This highlights the critical need for a new level of public awareness and proactive measures, like routine testing and chlorination, to prevent the amoeba from thriving in household water supplies, the official said.
In another case, a youth from Annassery in the district has been diagnosed with the infection. According to officials, the youth had reportedly taken bath in a pond near his house, but the confirmation on the source of infection will be released only after getting test reports of the samples taken from five different water bodies near his house.
With this, three cases have been confirmed in the district this month. Earlier, the death of a nine-year-old girl, Anaya, from Thamarassery, was confirmed to be due to the same infection.
In response to the confirmed cases, the state’s health department has issued a high alert, urging residents, particularly families with young children, to be extremely cautious. Dr Rajaram advised the public to avoid swimming or bathing in stagnant freshwater bodies. For those who rely on well water, he stressed the importance of regular testing and chlorination as a preventive measure.