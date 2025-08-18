Widened NH 66 to sport advance obstruction warning system

KOCHI: What if signboards along roads could warn motorists of accidents, obstructions, animal intrusions, etc., ahead and facilitate detours to help them save on time, rather than getting caught in gridlocks.

This is exactly what the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has in store, as part of its ambitious plan to install an advanced traffic management system (ATMS), for NH 66’s 644km six-lane stretch from Thalappady, in Kasaragod, to Mukkola, in Thiruvananthapuram, where widening work is expected to be completed next year.

“Due to high traffic density on most stretches, ATMS will be first installed on the 26km Moothakunnam-Edappally section and extended to other reaches in a phased manner. The system has provisions for various electronic enforcement devices that help in speedy identification of incidents and effectively monitor highways.

Once the impediment is identified, a warning message will be issued to oncoming motorists using fixed variable message signs (VMS). For instance, in the case of heavy mist, messages warning drivers to reduce speed will be displayed,” a senior NHAI official told TNIE.

VMS boards can display dynamic messages to inform drivers about road conditions, traffic flow, and relay other important information. They can be either fixed or portable (trailer-mounted).