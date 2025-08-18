Widened NH 66 to sport advance obstruction warning system

KOCHI: What if signboards along roads could warn motorists of accidents, obstructions, animal intrusions, etc., ahead and facilitate detours to help them save on time, rather than getting caught in gridlocks.
This is exactly what the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has in store, as part of its ambitious plan to install an advanced traffic management system (ATMS), for NH 66’s 644km six-lane stretch from Thalappady, in Kasaragod, to Mukkola, in Thiruvananthapuram, where widening work is expected to be completed next year.
“Due to high traffic density on most stretches, ATMS will be first installed on the 26km Moothakunnam-Edappally section and extended to other reaches in a phased manner. The system has provisions for various electronic enforcement devices that help in speedy identification of incidents and effectively monitor highways.
Once the impediment is identified, a warning message will be issued to oncoming motorists using fixed variable message signs (VMS). For instance, in the case of heavy mist, messages warning drivers to reduce speed will be displayed,” a senior NHAI official told TNIE.
VMS boards can display dynamic messages to inform drivers about road conditions, traffic flow, and relay other important information. They can be either fixed or portable (trailer-mounted).
Toll plazas with satellite system to come up
Besides VMS, ATMS also involves video surveillance/traffic monitoring camera systems, video incident detection and enforcement systems, vehicle actuated speed display systems, a communication network with OFC backbone, emergency call boxes, mobile radio communication systems, besides a command & control centre.
“These devices help improve the response time of on-site assistance. The command centre acts as the digital brain of the corridor where personnel will be deployed round the clock for continuous monitoring. This data-driven management ensures shorter response times, fewer delays and safer commutes,” the official added.
The NHAI will also introduce the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based user fee collection system in the state, that would facilitate easy passage of vehicles at toll collection points. “Currently, all the toll plazas in the state have toll-collection booths and building structures. The same won’t be there in the new toll plazas at places like Eramalloor (elevated highway) that will be set up upon completion of the ongoing NH-66 widening,” the official said.
The NHAI completed a pilot study of the GNSS-based user fee collection system on two highway stretches in India—the Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 in Haryana. It has been decided to initially implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection system at selected NH sections on a pilot basis.
