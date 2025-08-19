Kerala farmers enthusiastic over spike in coconut prices

KOCHI: Though the spike in coconut price has strained family budgets, it has a positive impact on the farming sector. The coconut farmers, who stopped tending to their crops long ago complaining of unaffordable labour cost and fertilizer prices, have started taking care of the trees.

Though the prices have started declining following rise in production, the farmers have restarted widening the pits, applying manure and clearing the crest by pruning dead leaves apart from maintaining the 45-day harvest cycle.

“As the coconut prices were low and the labour cost was high, medium and small-scale farmers had stopped employing labourers for manuring and harvesting. They used to collect only the falling coconuts. But with the price of coconut crossing `95 per kg many farmers have restarted taking care of the trees.

We have introduced a package for coconut tree care which includes six harvests, two times manuring, spraying pesticides and clearing the pit every month. This has evoked positive response among farmers,” said Arunjith, a farmer in Varkala who promotes the Friends of Coconut Tree initiative with the support of the Coconut Development Board.

At a time when low procurement rate, diseases and heavy rain have made paddy cultivation unprofitable, the rise in coconut prices has come as a blessing for the farmers. “Last month the agents procured coconut from our area at the rate of `62 per kg, which was a record.

Four days ago I got `50 per kg. We were getting an average price of `18 per kg less till a couple of years ago. Though the price has started declining we are satisfied with the current procurement rate. This has inspired many farmers to return to coconut farming,” said Dinesh Choolanoor, a farmer in Palakkad.