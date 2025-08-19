Kerala Governor calls for compulsory military training for youngsters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has called for compulsory military training for youngsters, pointing out that it would instill a sense of discipline and patriotic feeling among them.

He was addressing the veterans’ felicitation ceremony at Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“The sense of discipline, motivation and selflessness of our armed forces personnel should not be frittered, but preserved and infused in the next generation. Armed forces are a model for the entire society. They set very high standards and inspire others. Hence, it is the duty of the nation and society at large to honour them,” said the governor.

He added that honour comes naturally to the armed forces, as they have put the nation first before anything else and they dedicate their lives for the entire nation.

“The armed forces choose to be awake so that all of us can sleep in peace,” he said.