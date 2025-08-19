Sabarimala season: Health department action plan reviewed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to finalise the health department’s action plan for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

In the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister directed that all hospital maintenance works connected to the pilgrimage be completed at the earliest.

She also directed that emergency medical centres, set up in coordination with the Travancore Devaswom Board, be fully equipped before the Mandala season begins.

The meeting also emphasised for the availability of adequate stock of medicines, including anti-snake venom.

The minister also called for the speedy appointment of medical staff, and instructed that additional beds be arranged in hospitals across Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

It decided that the Konni Medical College will serve as the base hospital and be upgraded with more facilities. A comprehensive control room will function at Pampa Hospital.