Shortage of Hepatitis B vaccine placing dialysis patients at risk in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An acute shortage of the hepatitis B vaccine is endangering the lives of thousands of high-risk kidney patients. Following delays in vaccination, dialysis units -- already vulnerable environments due to frequent blood exposure -- have become increasingly susceptible to hepatitis B virus (HBV) transmission.

“This is not just a medical issue. It’s a public health crisis in the making,” warns T T Basheer, chairman of the Pratheeksha Organ Recipients Family Association (PORFA) charitable trust.

“The cost of dialysis sessions is rising because hospitals are forced to implement additional precautions to prevent blood-borne infections, including HBV.”

Hepatitis B is a highly contagious and potentially fatal liver infection, especially dangerous for renal failure patients.

Dialysis patients, who undergo treatment several times a week, are among the most vulnerable due to repeated blood handling and the reuse of dialysis equipment. Despite stringent hygiene protocols, cross-contamination remains a risk, and without vaccination, even a single lapse can result in an outbreak.

In government hospitals, a single hemodialysis session costs about `900, largely kept low by the practice of reusing the dialyser -- the artificial kidney filter -- multiple times for the same patient. But this cost-effective method is no longer safe under current conditions.

“When infection risk is high, we cannot reuse the dialyser,” says Dr Sajeev Kumar K S, professor of nephrology at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

“This pushes the cost per patient up `3,200 over five sessions. And if cross-contamination happens, the entire unit is at risk. We’ve seen that before.”

In the absence of sufficient government resources, many families are forced to turn to private facilities, where monthly dialysis costs range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 -- a financial strain that’s unsustainable for most. The nationwide shortage of the hepatitis B vaccine is attributed to a combination of supply chain disruptions, manufacturing challenges, and increased demand.

As a result, the growing population of kidney patients-most of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds-face greater uncertainty.