600 government school buildings in Kerala ‘unfit’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking find, the general education department has found that over 600 buildings in government schools in the state are ‘unfit’, while another 200 ‘partially fit’ ones are in need of repair. A source said Thiruvananthapuram has the most ‘unfit’ school buildings. Classes are not currently held in these ‘unfit’ buildings.

There are over 4,500 government schools in the state. Separate inspections were carried out by the general education and local self-government departments to identify the fitness of school buildings. However, discrepancies came up in the number of unfit buildings.

“One school may have multiple unfit buildings. While the education department considered the number of buildings, LSGD considered the number of schools, causing the variation,” said an official. An online meeting on Tuesday decided to cross-check the data.