Bug bounty hunting writes new income code for techies

“There was a server leak. If someone had the owner’s mobile number, they could get the OTP and control the car remotely,” Shine explained. He reported the issue. Shine, who is also the Kerala chapter lead of ASRG (Automotive Security Research Group), said this kind of reporting is part of what is known as responsible disclosure. That means there is no reward, but the information is shared for the safety of users as a public service.

He has earned recognition too. Toyota and Maruti have both assigned CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) IDs to Shine for spotting a critical bug that gave unauthorised rootshell access -- a level of control only the car owner should have. “I used to do bug bounty full-time. Now I focus on the automotive domain,” he said.

Bug bounty is not limited to websites and apps anymore. A new frontier is AI security to make sure AI systems don’t go rogue. Vishnuraj, from Mattannur, is on the frontlines of this. He works in Berlin with Schwarz Corporate Solutions as an AI red teamer -- a role where experts try to break AI systems to expose vulnerabilities before hackers do.

His work has helped identify 10 security flaws in systems like Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Gemini. Through this, he has earned over 12,000 Euros.