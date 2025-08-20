Eyeing third term, CPM begins talks on relaxation to two-time MLAs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just seven months remaining for the crucial assembly elections, informal talks have begun within the CPM over seat sharing and candidate selection. As the Left is eyeing a historical third term, all eyes are now on probable candidates. And the million dollar question undoubtedly is whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest for a third term.
There are indications that the party may reconsider its two-term limit for a few sitting MLAs. Of the 62 CPM MLAs, 23 including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers Veena George, O R Kelu, Speaker A N Shamseer, senior leaders K K Shailaja and M M Mani come under the consecutive two-term category.
While there are 31 first-timers in the current assembly, four others – CPM state secretary M V Govindan, ministers V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty and senior leader C H Kunhambu - have served as MLAs earlier, but are not on a consecutive second term.
The remaining four party MLAs were part of the previous House too, but don’t have two full consecutive terms. Saji Cherian, V K Prasanth and K U Jenish Kumar were elected via byelections during the previous LDF tenure.
Chelakkkara MLA U R Pradeep, who was part of the 14th assembly, was elected to the current assembly in 2024 through bypoll. Of the 11 CPM ministers, five – P Rajeeve, K N Balagopal, M B Rajesh, R Bindu and P A Mohamed Riyas – are first-term MLAs.
Sources said informal discussions have already begun in the party on giving one more term to two-term MLAs.
“No official discussions have been held so far. But talks are in the air about giving relaxation to a few leaders. The party will have to consider the possibility so as to retain those seats. For the possibility of a third term, we cannot afford to lose certain crucial seats,” a state committee member pointed out.
According to sources, of the 23 two-term legislators, 17 are being considered for an extension. While a few could stay away due to health issues, few others have been asked to focus on organisational matters.
“Some two-timers have been given a clear directive to focus on their constituencies, as the party feels only they can retain the sitting seats. Leaders like M M Mani and T P Ramakrishnan may stay away owing to health reasons. Some MLAs who were elected to party positions like district secretaries may have to focus on organisational aspects,” sources said.
In the case of left independent MLAs backed by CPM, Sujith Vijayanpillai is in his first term, while P T A Rahim and K T Jaleel have completed two consecutive terms.
With the Left front hopeful of a consecutive third term, political Kerala is keen to know whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest again. Sources said no decision has been taken on prominent leaders including Pinarayi, M V Govindan and K K Shailaja.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the party had introduced two consecutive term rule for MLAs and benched as many as 33 sitting MLAs, including five ministers – Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, E P Jayarajan, A K Balan and C Raveendranath. Going by this, 23 MLAs will have to stay away from contesting this time.
The Round-up
Total CPM MLAs: 62
Those on second consecutive term: 23
Prominent leaders: Pinarayi Vijayan, K K Shailaja, A N Shamseer, Veena George, O R Kelu, T P Ramakrishnan, M M Mani, Kadakampally Surendran
First-time MLAs: 31
Prominent leaders: P Rajeeve, K N Balagopal, M B Rajesh, Mohamed Riyas