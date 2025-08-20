Eyeing third term, CPM begins talks on relaxation to two-time MLAs

The remaining four party MLAs were part of the previous House too, but don’t have two full consecutive terms. Saji Cherian, V K Prasanth and K U Jenish Kumar were elected via byelections during the previous LDF tenure.

Chelakkkara MLA U R Pradeep, who was part of the 14th assembly, was elected to the current assembly in 2024 through bypoll. Of the 11 CPM ministers, five – P Rajeeve, K N Balagopal, M B Rajesh, R Bindu and P A Mohamed Riyas – are first-term MLAs.

Sources said informal discussions have already begun in the party on giving one more term to two-term MLAs.

“No official discussions have been held so far. But talks are in the air about giving relaxation to a few leaders. The party will have to consider the possibility so as to retain those seats. For the possibility of a third term, we cannot afford to lose certain crucial seats,” a state committee member pointed out.

According to sources, of the 23 two-term legislators, 17 are being considered for an extension. While a few could stay away due to health issues, few others have been asked to focus on organisational matters.