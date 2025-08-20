Kerala’s ‘bold voice’ to debunk false narratives on industrial landscape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has launched a YouTube Podcast to counter the misconceptions surrounding Kerala’s industrial landscape. Titled ‘Backwaters and Boardrooms’, the podcast features engaging conversations with successful entrepreneurs based in the state.
C Balagopal, chairman of KSIDC, said debunking the false narrative is important to attract more investors. “Kerala is leading the country in all round economic development, as is evident from the state’s numero uno position in the NITI Aayog’s PAI ratings based on the SDGs since the ratings started. The misconception related to Kerala’s industrial scenario is based on negative narratives in the media and a sharply polarised political system,” he said.
“Kerala’s economy showed unparalleled resilience despite the 2018 and 2019 floods and the 2020-21 Covid pandemic. Still, between 2000-2024, the state’s compounded annual growth rate in GSDP matched all India average and was among the top states. These are important factors from an investor point of view,” he said.
KSIDC managing director Mir Mohammed Ali hosts the podcast. “Kerala is leading the country in Ease of Doing Business reforms. Sadly, a large section of the people of the state too are unaware of the robust industrial sector here. The podcast is designed as a platform to hear the real story - experiences of people who have been running successful businesses for years and even decades,” says Mir Mohammed Ali.
“We began with some highly successful entrepreneurs who shared their experiences. These conversations are sure to boost the confidence of potential entrepreneurs from within and outside the country. More entrepreneurs, industry leaders and innovators will be featured in the coming weeks. Startups too will be covered. We want more youngsters to start businesses in their home state,” he said.
The show has featured Aju Jacob, managing director of Synthite Group, world’s largest producer of spice extracts, Pamela Anna Mathew, chairperson and MD of O/E/N India Limited, a leading manufacturer of electromechanical components and John Kuriakose founder and MD of DentCare, a dental prosthetics manufacturer with a global presence.