Kerala’s ‘bold voice’ to debunk false narratives on industrial landscape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has launched a YouTube Podcast to counter the misconceptions surrounding Kerala’s industrial landscape. Titled ‘Backwaters and Boardrooms’, the podcast features engaging conversations with successful entrepreneurs based in the state.

C Balagopal, chairman of KSIDC, said debunking the false narrative is important to attract more investors. “Kerala is leading the country in all round economic development, as is evident from the state’s numero uno position in the NITI Aayog’s PAI ratings based on the SDGs since the ratings started. The misconception related to Kerala’s industrial scenario is based on negative narratives in the media and a sharply polarised political system,” he said.

“Kerala’s economy showed unparalleled resilience despite the 2018 and 2019 floods and the 2020-21 Covid pandemic. Still, between 2000-2024, the state’s compounded annual growth rate in GSDP matched all India average and was among the top states. These are important factors from an investor point of view,” he said.