Kudumbashree introduces a first-of-its-kind customised Onam sadya

MALAPPURAM: This year, for the Onam season, Kudumbashree is introducing a first-of-its-kind customised sadya — the traditional, multi-course feast — specifically for the Onam market. Starting in the Malappuram district, this innovative plan is set to be a game-changer for celebrating the festival.

The Malappuram District Mission has hand-picked 30 Kudumbashree catering cafe units from across 15 blocks to prepare the meals. These units will not only be cooking food but also handling home delivery. Call centres have been set up in each block, led by micro enterprise consultants groups and block coordinators.

This ensures that anyone in the district can place an order in advance. To book sadya, people can contact the following numbers: For Perumpadappu, Ponnani, Malappuram, Tirur, and Tanur blocks: 9995252211. For Tirurangadi, Vengara, Kondotty, Areekode, and Kalikavu blocks: 8113932140 and for Malappuram, Mankada, Perinthalmanna, Wandoor and Nilambur blocks: 8714152198.