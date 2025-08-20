Lack of vet surgeons in LSGs cripples stray dog drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s struggle to contain its spiralling stray dog population is being severely hampered by the absence of veterinary surgeons in local self-government institutions (LSGIs). Despite recurring attacks and mounting public outcry, only five out of more than 1,200 LSGIs currently have veterinary surgeons on their rolls.

Local bodies - comprising 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, and six corporations - are expected to spearhead Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination drives. Yet, except for a handful of corporations, almost all remain dependent on the Animal Husbandry Department’s overstretched veterinary hospitals. These hospitals are already burdened with wide-ranging responsibilities such as livestock development, disease control, and general veterinary services, leaving little bandwidth for stray dog management.

According to official estimates, Kerala has nearly 2.9 lakh stray dogs. Experts warn that without strengthening local-level veterinary infrastructure and resources, the crisis could escalate further.

“Most schemes and projects for stray dog management are delayed or derailed due to the lack of dedicated veterinary doctors under LSGD. We have urged the government to appoint veterinary surgeons at least at the block panchayat level,” said K Suresh, general secretary of the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association.