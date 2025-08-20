No party event invite annoys G Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: Senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran publicly expressed his displeasure at not being invited to the P Krishna Pillai memorial programme held at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha on Tuesday. Sudhakaran’s exclusion from the event is reportedly due to a feud within the party, which has turned the official faction against him.

The memorial event had previously been inaugurated every year by the late V S Achuthananthan, until he decided to stay away from public functions due to health issues. Following this, Sudhakaran – who had played an active role in the function for decades – took over delivering the memorial address in recent years.

However, this year, the organisers did not extend an invitation to Sudhakaran. After the official programme concluded and attendees had left, Sudhakaran arrived at the venue to pay his respects to the late comrade.

He told reporters, “I have been a member of the party for 62 years. Though no one invited me this year, I have a responsibility to pay tribute to Comrade Krishna Pillai. I do not know why I was not invited.”