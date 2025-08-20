Pampa on the path for inclusion in National River Conservation Plan

ALAPPUZHA: The central government has initiated steps to include the Pampa River under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), a multi-crore initiative aimed at protecting major rivers in the country.

Union Ministry for Jal Shakti has asked the state government to submit a detailed report as part of the inclusion process. Kodikunnil Suresh MP said the ministry sought the report to facilitate conservation efforts for the river, which holds significant environmental and religious importance.

“The Pampa is closely linked to the Sabarimala shrine and major religious gatherings such as the Maramon and Cherukolpuzha conventions, giving it a sanctity comparable to that of the Ganga. We had submitted a representation to the central government requesting its inclusion in the NRCP. After considering my letter, the ministry has asked the state government to prepare and submit a report,” Suresh said.

He added that the project can help conserve the river. “Pollution levels are high on many stretches due to large-scale dumping of waste by local bodies. In several areas, destruction of the riverbank is a major challenge. Inclusion in the NRCP will give a much-needed boost to conservation efforts,” he said.

Once the state government’s report is submitted, the Centre will prepare a detailed project to prevent wastewater discharge into the river, remove waste, and construct water-purification plants. It will also fund riverbank-protection measures, including the construction of river walls. Technical assistance will also be provided to the state government and local self-government institutions.