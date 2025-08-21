Actor alleges indecent conduct by Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI : In what could open up a new scandal in state politics, actor Rini Ann George has raised serious allegations of misbehaviour against a young politician, albeit without naming either the leader or his party. While refusing to divulge more details about the leader, the actor indicated that he was recently elected as a people’s representative and that allegations against him had recently surfaced on social media. The said leader has been at the forefront of agitations and television discussions, she said.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Wednesday, she said no action was taken against him despite having raised the issue with the office-bearers of his party.

“It isn’t a one-off instance. He is a habitual offender and people around him have even discussed his behaviour. Yet the response remains, ‘Who cares?’” Rini said.

“If the party has even a shred of integrity, they should take action. I know many women who were exploited and have experienced such issues. Even if I name the person, I don’t think justice would be served,” she said.

The actor alleged that the leader has been sending her obscene messages over the past few years, starting with a social media interaction nearly three and a half years ago. Rini stressed her intention was not to target any specific party, but to call out problematic attitudes towards women in the political space and society at large.

“Right from the beginning of our chats, he started texting obscene messages. I was shocked because we hadn’t even met in person,” Rini said. “I warned him initially, and even advised him, saying he had a promising future and should stay away from such behaviour.

But instead of stopping, he asked me what had happened to political leaders who were accused of rape cases. We are to be blamed. We elect such people to power. So these young leaders believe they can get away with anything. We need to rethink. Women need to think. We should vote for women leaders, and pro-women leaders should be elected.”