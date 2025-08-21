Approval for LIFE Mission loans, Kerala government's Onam gift for tribal people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a series of key decisions, including financial approvals under the LIFE Mission, welfare measures for Scheduled Tribes, and creation of new posts in government institutions.

As part of the LIFE Mission housing scheme, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for loans worth Rs 1,500 crore. Of this, a loan of Rs 1,100 crore will support 1,27,601 houses currently under construction and provide Rs 400 crore in housing assistance to beneficiaries in gram panchayats with large Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe populations. The total loan of Rs 1,500 crore will be taken from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) through Kerala Urban Development Finance Corporation (KURDFC) with government guarantee.

The repayment of principal will be made over 15 years from the Local Government Development Fund, while the state will meet the interest cost from the annual budget. The borrowing plan will be spread over Rs 750 crore each in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

In a major Onam relief package, the government will provide Rs 1,000 each as a festival gift to 52,864 eligible Scheduled Tribe members above 60 years, excluding pensioners of central, state and semi-government institutions. The assistance, amounting to Rs 5.28 crore, will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for this.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of new teaching posts in five government nursing colleges in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. Each college will get one assistant professor and one associate professor post. Additional posts will be created at Thiruvananthapuram Nursing College-Annex, taking the total to seven assistant professors and six associate professors.

New posts have also been sanctioned for the excise department to oversee operations at nine newly opened Kerala State Beverage Corporation warehouses in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, besides three junior teaching posts at Perdala Navajeevana HSS, Kasaragod.