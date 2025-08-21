BJP targets 20 per cent local body wards; Amit Shah to monitor poll strategy

KOCHI: Amid the ‘vote theft’ allegations raised by the Congress and the Left parties, the BJP is toiling at the grassroot level to enrol party sympathisers in the voters’ list for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala. And the master strategist behind the preparations: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is set to visit the state on Friday.

“Amit Shah ji had given us some assignments during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram in July. He will review the progress of our work on Friday,” a senior BJP leader said.

“This will be a continuous process. He will be reviewing the election preparations on a monthly basis.”

The BJP has drawn up an ambitious plan to win at least 20% of the local body wards in the state. The party hopes to capture power in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations, 25 municipalities — including Palakkad, Tripunithura and Pandalam — and around 300 panchayats.