Dangerous explosives found outside Kerala school

PALAKKAD: Explosives found outside a school compound in Vadakanthara in this district on Wednesday were confirmed to be of a dangerous nature, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The explosives were found on Wednesday evening when a student threw one of the devices, which are suspected to be used for eliminating wild boar resulting in an explosion, causing minor injuries to both himself and an elderly woman nearby, police said.

The FIR states that Narayanan, a 10-year-old student, discovered the explosives near the gate of the Vyasa Vidhya Peedom pre-primary school compound in Vadakanthara at around 3.45 pm.

Excited over the discovery, he threw one of the explosives to the ground, which then exploded with a loud sound, injuring himself and 84-year-old Leela, who was standing nearby.

School authorities and residents rushed to the scene and called the police who searched the place and found four more explosives in a bucket.

The injured were taken to the hospital, and their condition is stable, said police sources.