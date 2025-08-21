Himachal Pradesh to adopt Kerala’s palliative care model

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Himachal Pradesh has decided to adopt Kerala’s community-based palliative care model which ensures palliative care to all bedridden patients.

The decision was taken after a delegation from the state visited Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts to observe the activities of the palliative care team first-hand. Following the visit, Himachal Pradesh has requested Kerala’s assistance in implementing the palliative care model in their state.

Health Minister Veena George has extended full support for the initiative. To kickstart the programme, a plan was set in motion to train 70 doctors and 70 nurses across various legislative constituencies.