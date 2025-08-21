Kerala has advanced facilities to detect amoebic brain fever: Public health lab

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Public Health Laboratory has dismissed recent reports suggesting inadequate facilities for testing amoebic meningoencephalitis (amoebic brain fever) as baseless, clarifying that the state has robust systems for detection and diagnosis.

While only about five laboratories in India currently have Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing facilities to detect amoebae, Kerala has operated an advanced molecular diagnostic system in Thiruvananthapuram since June last year. This facility enables both confirmation of amoebic infections and precise species identification — a breakthrough in the state’s medical infrastructure.

Until recently, amoebic fever cases were confirmed only at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. With Kerala’s testing capability, confirmation is now faster and available within the state, aiding timely treatment and research. The Thiruvananthapuram lab can identify five types of pathogenic amoebae – Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba species, Vermamoeba vermiformis, Balamuthia mandrillaris, and Paravahlkampfia francinae. Most labs in the country can detect only three types.

Additionally, Kozhikode Medical College’s microbiology laboratory provides preliminary testing to detect the presence of amoeba. When a patient’s cerebrospinal fluid sample is submitted, immediate initial testing is carried out. If amoebae are detected, treatment begins without delay. Only species-level identification requires the sample to be forwarded to Thiruvananthapuram, where results are made available online soon after testing. The state is also developing Kozhikode Medical College’s microbiology department into another specialised centre for confirming amoebic brain fever.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is among the deadliest infections worldwide, with a 97% global mortality rate. However, Kerala has reduced the mortality rate to 23% through early diagnosis, preventive measures, and improved treatment strategies, according to the State Public Health Laboratory. The lab reiterated that Kerala’s advancements in diagnostic facilities and its proactive health policies have significantly enhanced both patient survival chances and medical research opportunities in the fight against this rare but fatal disease.