One more amoebic infection case in Kerala; 11-year-old girl critical

KOZHIKODE: The state has reported a fresh case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly called amoebic brain fever, raising serious public health concerns. An 11-year-old girl from Chenakkalangadi, Malappuram, has been diagnosed with the rare disease and is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

The girl was admitted on Tuesday after developing fever and related symptoms. Laboratory tests later confirmed the infection. Health officials have launched urgent measures to find the source of infection, believed to be linked to contaminated water.

Following the confirmation, authorities have prohibited people from entering a public pond near the girl’s house, suspected to be a potential source. Local bodies have been directed to chlorinate nearby water sources as a precaution.

With this, the total number of patients currently under treatment for amoebic brain fever at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has increased to six, including a 3-month-old infant from Omassery, who remains in critical condition on ventilator support.