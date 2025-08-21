One more amoebic infection case in Kerala; 11-year-old girl critical

KOZHIKODE: The state has reported a fresh case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly called amoebic brain fever, raising serious public health concerns. An 11-year-old girl from Chenakkalangadi, Malappuram, has been diagnosed with the rare disease and is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.
The girl was admitted on Tuesday after developing fever and related symptoms. Laboratory tests later confirmed the infection. Health officials have launched urgent measures to find the source of infection, believed to be linked to contaminated water.
Following the confirmation, authorities have prohibited people from entering a public pond near the girl’s house, suspected to be a potential source. Local bodies have been directed to chlorinate nearby water sources as a precaution.
With this, the total number of patients currently under treatment for amoebic brain fever at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has increased to six, including a 3-month-old infant from Omassery, who remains in critical condition on ventilator support.
Early detection and prevention crucial: Experts
The outbreak has already claimed lives in the state. Recently, Anaya, a fourth-grade student from Thamarassery, succumbed to the infection, prompting extensive investigations around her residence. Her seven-year-old brother, who developed fever symptoms, tested negative but remains under observation. A 49-year-old man from Annassery is also hospitalised without significant improvement.
Amoebic brain fever is caused by the free-living amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which thrives in warm, stagnant freshwater such as ponds and lakes. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, allowing the amoeba to reach the brain. Though rare, the disease is often fatal, with very low survival rates.
The health department has issued guidelines to local bodies for chlorination and public awareness campaigns, urging people to avoid swimming in untreated water, especially during the monsoon. Medical experts stress that early detection and prevention are crucial.
“Once the infection sets in, the chances of survival are minimal. Avoiding exposure to unsafe water is the best protection,” said a senior doctor at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
As of now, the 11-year-old girl continues to receive intensive care, as Kerala confronts another alarming case of this deadly infection.