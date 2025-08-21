Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI leader and Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman, 72, passed away. He collapsed while attending a government programme in the state capital on Thursday. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved.

A first-time legislator, he was elected to the assembly in the 2021 election by defeating Cyriac Thomas of Congress. He was serving as AITUC state vice president and its national council member. Known to be close to former CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, Soman has been active in state politics as a trade unionist.

Born on September 14, 1952, to Kunjupappan and Parvathy at Vazhoor in Kottayam, he came to politics through All India Students' Federation (AISF). He has held many significant positions including Idukkki district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman from 2005 to 2010 and later as chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation from 2016 to 2021.

He is survived by wife Bindu Soman, children, Sobin Soman and Sobith Soman.