VC-Syndicate spat over suspension of Kerala University registrar hits students hard

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cold war between the Kerala University’s Vice-Chancellor and the Syndicate over the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar has affected the allocation of fellowship grant for hundreds of students in the varsity.

The Registrar is the custodian of the official seal of the university. Affixing the seal is mandatory in the utilisation certificates issued by he varsity for students to avail grants from the Central government institutions and the UGC. Due to the ongoing power tussle, Anil Kumar has reportedly refused to hand over the university seal to Mini Dijo Kappen, the Registrar-in-charge appointed following his suspension.

“Students who intend to pursue higher education abroad, have also been left in the lurch as the university seal cannot be affixed on their mark transcripts,” said a senior university official. According to the official, students have been visiting the university office repeatedly for the purpose but the issue has not been resolved owing to the impasse.

According to a source in the university, the seal has been kept under Anil Kumar’s custody, reportedly on the directions of the Left-dominated Syndicate.

“Even though Mini has signed the certificates in her capacity as Registrar-in charge, affixing the university seal on them would mean endorsing her appointment and accepting Anil Kumar’s suspension,” said a source.

Even though a section of university staff had proposed getting another university seal made, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal is reportedly not in favour of the proposal as it would have legal implications. The case relating to Anil Kumar’s suspension is still pending a verdict in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the affected students have decided to launch protests at the KU headquarters demanding that the varsity resolve the issue at the earliest. A section of the students, mostly researchers, have also lamented that student organisations were not actively taking up their cause.