Visa okayed: Girls with cerebral palsy to play in UK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several days of anxious wait, five girls with cerebral palsy from Kerala are now a relieved lot. Their visas have finally been approved and they can now travel to the UK to participate in an international football tournament.

The girls constitute the five-member team representing India in the intercontinental football tournament for children with cerebral palsy. Organised by the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF), the tourney began in Loughborough on Monday.

Having undergone a rigorous one-month coaching camp in Alappuzha, the girls were in distress owing to the delay in issuance of UK visas. Their parents too stayed at the camp organised by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI). Following a report published in TNIE on August 15 highlighting the plight of the children, the Chief Minister’s Office intervened and took up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs and the UK Embassy in India.

“We are thankful to the chief minister’s chief principal secretary K M Abraham who contacted us after seeing the news report. He and S Harikishore, NORKA secretary and officer on special duty at the CMO, who liasoned with the MEA and embassy, gave us real-time updates on each step,” said R Girija Kumari, the team’s coach.