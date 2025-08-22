Advocate files police complaint against Rahul Mamkoottathil

KOCHI: Amid ongoing allegations against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, a formal complaint was filed against him at the Ernakulam central police station on Thursday evening. The complaint was filed by advocate Shinto Sebastian, who called for criminal proceedings against Rahul in the wake of alleged abortion claims through the media. Moreover, he also filed a complaint with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleging that Rahul coerced a woman into undergoing an abortion.

The complaint stated that a recently surfaced phone conversation between Rahul and the woman suggests he subjected her to both mental and physical abuse. It claims that multiple serious offences have been committed, falling under several grave sections of the law.

The complainant highlighted that forcing someone to undergo an abortion is a punishable offence under Indian law and urged the authorities to register a case and initiate legal proceedings against the culprit. It was also stated that, given Rahul’s political influence, he is likely to destroy crucial digital evidence.

In response, Kochi city police stated that the complaint lacks clarity and that they are examining the legal aspects before proceeding further. “We received a written complaint on Thursday evening. However, it lacks clarity, particularly because the woman involved has not filed any formal complaint so far,” said the SHO of Ernakulam Central police station.