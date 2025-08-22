Are Kerala’s seaplane ambitions set for takeoff?

For a state blessed with an extensive shoreline and a plethora of water bodies such as lakes, rivers and backwaters, operating seaplane services would be beneficial in boosting Kerala’s tourism prospects and aiding in its mission to become an aviation hub in the country.

Though various proposals were mooted over the years, nothing concrete materialised until very recently. In 2024, a seaplane conducted a trial flight from the Kochi backwaters to Mattupetty dam near Munnar under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka aam Naagrik) scheme.

Now, in yet another significant development, it has come to light that the state will be getting its first-ever seaplane service from Kochi to Lakshadweep. Ahead of the Kerala Aviation Summit this weekend, TNIE takes a look at the seaplane tourism possibilities in spots such as Kochi and Kovalam.

A top official with the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) says, “The project will be managed by the Union government. We hear that it is likely to be implemented before the end of the year.”

Under the project, a 22-seater plane will be operated by Spice Shuttle, a subsidiary of SpiceJet, from Kochi to Lakshadweep. As per sources, the service is designed for the general public and tourists.

“A trip from Kochi to Lakshadweep is expected to cost `12,000. Tickets at a subsidised rate of `2,000 to `4,000 would be provided under the UDAN scheme,” says the official. It is understood that SpiceJet has been given approval by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate in this sector.