Cochin Shipyard to build hybrid-electric vessels for UK company

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) conducted the keel-laying ceremony for a state-of-the-art hybrid service operation vessel (SOV) for North Star Shipping (Aberdeen) Ltd, UK.

The ceremony was officiated by North Star Shipping chief technology officer James Bradford, who laid the keel in the presence of North Star Shipping special projects division head Michael Reid, director, finance, Jose V J, executive director Harikrishnan S and CSL officials.

North Star Shipping is a pioneer in the offshore renewable vessels segment, committed to developing sustainable energy solutions in response to the global movement towards an environmentally friendly future.

The 68m hybrid-electric SOV is designed in collaboration with VARD AS, Norway. The VARD 4 07 SOV is first of two SOVs being constructed by CSL for North Star. Built under the classification of DNV, the vessels are equipped with a hybrid electric system powered by lithium-ion batteries, fitted with electric cycloidal propulsion for enhanced manoeuvrability and modern walk to work gangway arrangement enabling safe and efficient personnel transfers in offshore environments.

Once commissioned, the vessel is set to transform service, maintenance, and operational tasks in the offshore wind sector. It will serve as a multifunctional platform, combining accommodation, logistics, and maintenance capabilities.

Key features