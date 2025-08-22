CPM, BJP mount attack on Congress over Rahul Mamkootathil misconduct allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Rahul Mamkootathil stepped down as Youth Congress state president, the CPM and the BJP have mounted attacks on the Congress for protecting the young MLA. While demands have come from various corners for Rahul’s resignation as Palakkad MLA, the Yuva Morcha took out a protest march to Cantonment House, the official residence of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The Congress leadership cannot evade responsibility with respect to the sexual harassment allegations against Rahul, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The CPM leader said the Congress should respond to the allegations. Notably, the CPM didn’t demand Rahul’s resignation from the post of MLA.

“It’s for the Congress leadership to decide whether the person facing such grave allegations needs to quit just the post of Youth Congress chief,” said Govindan.

The CPM leader said the Congress should seriously look into the allegations. Referring to the remark by a young actor that she had brought the issue to the attention of Satheesan one-and-a-half years ago, Govindan said, “It seems the Opposition Leader failed to take the right stance in the matter. In such a serious matter, the Congress leadership chose a cold approach,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yua Morcha took out a protest march to Cantonment House in the evening, demanding Rahul’s resignation as MLA. The Congress leader who have been all preachy about political morality, should seek Rahul’s resignation, demanded Yuva Morcha general secretary Gokul Gopinath. The activists also burnt the effigies of Satheesan and Rahul.

Despite a series of harassment complaints, Rahul Mamkoottathil continuing as MLA amounts to an insult to democratic society, said LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan. The Congress leaders who failed to take action against the leader, even after the issue was brought to their attention, too are equally guilty in the issue, Ramakrishnan said.

Padmaja demands MLA’s resignation

Hours after Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as the Youth Congress’ Kerala president on Thursday, BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal said in Kochi that Rahul should step down as the Palakkad MLA too. Padmaja, the daughter of former chief minister K Karunakaran, said Rahul’s was facing the “curse” of her mother, whom he had allegedly insulted in the past.