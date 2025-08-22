CPM, BJP mount attack on Congress over Rahul Mamkootathil misconduct allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Rahul Mamkootathil stepped down as Youth Congress state president, the CPM and the BJP have mounted attacks on the Congress for protecting the young MLA. While demands have come from various corners for Rahul’s resignation as Palakkad MLA, the Yuva Morcha took out a protest march to Cantonment House, the official residence of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.
The Congress leadership cannot evade responsibility with respect to the sexual harassment allegations against Rahul, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The CPM leader said the Congress should respond to the allegations. Notably, the CPM didn’t demand Rahul’s resignation from the post of MLA.
“It’s for the Congress leadership to decide whether the person facing such grave allegations needs to quit just the post of Youth Congress chief,” said Govindan.
The CPM leader said the Congress should seriously look into the allegations. Referring to the remark by a young actor that she had brought the issue to the attention of Satheesan one-and-a-half years ago, Govindan said, “It seems the Opposition Leader failed to take the right stance in the matter. In such a serious matter, the Congress leadership chose a cold approach,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yua Morcha took out a protest march to Cantonment House in the evening, demanding Rahul’s resignation as MLA. The Congress leader who have been all preachy about political morality, should seek Rahul’s resignation, demanded Yuva Morcha general secretary Gokul Gopinath. The activists also burnt the effigies of Satheesan and Rahul.
Despite a series of harassment complaints, Rahul Mamkoottathil continuing as MLA amounts to an insult to democratic society, said LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan. The Congress leaders who failed to take action against the leader, even after the issue was brought to their attention, too are equally guilty in the issue, Ramakrishnan said.
Padmaja demands MLA’s resignation
Hours after Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as the Youth Congress’ Kerala president on Thursday, BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal said in Kochi that Rahul should step down as the Palakkad MLA too. Padmaja, the daughter of former chief minister K Karunakaran, said Rahul’s was facing the “curse” of her mother, whom he had allegedly insulted in the past.
“Had he attacked my father, I could have tolerated it. But he targeted my mother, a woman who never stepped into politics. What he is facing now is the result of the curse from a poor woman’s heart,” said Padmaja, adding that an MLA should be a person people feel safe inviting into their homes. “If that’s not the case, how can such a person continue in office,” she asked.
Training her guns on the Congress, Padmaja said, “Though they took action against Rahul, it was more about saving face than standing by justice. Though there are no official factions in the party like I or A, leaders continue to favour those who serve their personal interests. There’s no sincerity left.”
Padmaja said the actor who had accused a “young leader” of inappropriate behaviour came out publicly only after filing a complaint with the party authorities. She alleged similar negligence in her case. “The leadership claimed they never received any complaints. However, I had submitted a letter clearly naming those who conspired to defeat me,” she said, referring to her losses in previous elections.