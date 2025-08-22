Cusat launches India’s first MTech in Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), in partnership with the CVJ Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing, on Thursday launched India’s first-ever MTech programme in Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing — a landmark step towards shaping the country’s future in biotechnology.

This cutting-edge, two-year postgraduate programme places India firmly on the global map of advanced biotech education, equipping students to design organisms, engineer biological systems, and scale biomanufacturing processes that drive the world’s fastest-growing bioeconomy.

“This forward-looking programme bridges engineering and biology in a way never attempted before in India,” said Dr M Junaid Bushiri, vice-chancellor, Cusat. “Through our collaboration with the CVJ Centre, we are offering students world-class training, exposure, and career pathways that will prepare them to lead the bio-revolution.”

The MTech curriculum blends genetic and metabolic engineering, computational biology, and bioprocess design with hands-on training in state-of-the-art labs. Students will undertake research projects and industry internships — both in leading Indian companies and international partner labs — ensuring direct exposure to real-world applications.