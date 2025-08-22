Five leaders top contenders for Youth Congress state president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from the post of Youth Congress state president, the national leadership has started looking for a new president to replace him. Five names are under active consideration of the Youth Congress national leadership. They are national general secretary Binu Chulliyil, state vice-presidents Abin Varkey, O J Janeesh, former KSU state president K M Abhijith and Congress leader J S Akhil. Of these, Akhil’s name had been proposed by late CM Oommen Chandy for the post of state president earlier. However, Rahul’s name was pushed by Shafi Parambil and V D Satheesan, and he got elected then.

Though Abin Varkey has an edge as he is the state vice-president, the community equation is against him. With KPCC president, Mahila Congress president and KSU president representing the minority community, the chances of another leader becoming president of an offshoot organisation would invite criticism. O J Jineesh, who is close to K C Venugopal, is also a top contender along with Binu Chulliyil. Though both Abhijith and Akhil are not in the existing state committee, the national leadership is considering their names also.

‘Party will take a decision’

Responding to the allegations levelled against Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that Congress is considering the complaint very seriously. Speaking to reporters, he said that the party would take a call after hearing Rahul, and considering all aspects of the issue.

Satheesan accused a section of the media of trying to target him when allegations were raised against Rahul.