From oho to boho: Exploring Onam fashion

With Onam round the corner, the season’s shopping whirlwind has already begun. Whether it’s for college events, office festivities, family gatherings, or that perfect Instagram post, this year’s fashion spread appears to offer more choices than ever.

This year, fashion is a beautiful mix of nostalgia and reinvention, offering something for every mood and generation. “There is a real boom in the Onam market this year,” says designer Treesa Josh. “It feels like a creative race, in the best way, with every label putting its own stamp on tradition.”

For her latest line, Treesa collaborated with the weavers of Chendamangalam, blending their handlooms with malai mul chanderi, a softer, fluid fabric now popular in Kerala.

“People do want to experiment, but when it comes to Onam, many still want that classic off-white and gold. So we kept the traditional kasavu sari with handwork but also added modern, comfortable wrap-style kurtas.”

Actor and designer Poornima Indrajith, founder of Pranaah, echoes the ‘Onam boom’ observation. “This year is unlike anything we have seen before,” she says. “It feels like Onam arrived early. By June, people were already asking about our Onam collection, and by July, brands across Kerala had started launching theirs. There seems to be a whole new approach to Onam fashion.”

Pranaah’s new collection, ‘Onam Carnival’, is a nostalgic celebration, telling the story of a village filled with paddy fields, balloon sellers, toffee jars, toy buses, carousels, and the beat of the thavil —

elements that recall the ‘80s Onam market. “Our 2024 ‘Balyam’ collection was a hit, and this line continues that idea. People love those small, familiar details that take them back to childhood. The response has been great,” Poornima adds.

She believes Kerala’s fashion scene is in an exciting phase. “Designer wear is no longer exclusive. People now have access to beautiful pieces at various price points,” she says.

“The real joy lies in keeping the essence and authenticity alive, while still letting tradition evolve.”