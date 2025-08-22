Kerala is now India’s first digitally literate state: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that after achieving full literacy, Kerala has once again set a model by becoming the first state in India to achieve complete digital literacy.

Declaring Kerala as the first fully digitally literate state in the country at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister said that as part of the second phase of the Digi Kerala project, every essential documents of citizens will be digitised and linked to DigiLocker. “With this, Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to universally implement such a system,” said the chief minister, addressing the gathering after the official declaration.

To ensure continuity of digital literacy, the second phase of the Digi Kerala will also include training to identify and prevent cybercrimes and misuse of social media, he said.

“At present, around 9,000 government services have been made available online. In addition, services are being provided through K-SMART. Citizens can now obtain documents such as birth and income certificates, and even file police complaints, without having to visit offices. NRIs too can access services without having to travel home. This is the real Kerala Story,” he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister interacted via video call with 105-year-old Abdulla Moulavi from Ernakulam, who recently became digitally literate. Pinarayi also presented mementoes to the department officials who worked behind the project.