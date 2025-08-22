Kerala to set up yarn bank to tackle coir fibre shortage, safeguard jobs of two lakh workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant intervention to revive Kerala’s struggling coir sector, the state government has announced the formation of a yarn bank to tackle the acute shortage of coir fibre.

Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve said the project, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore, is intended to ensure a steady supply of fibre to units across the state and safeguard the livelihoods of more than two lakh workers, nearly 80 percent of them women.

The yarn bank will be jointly managed by the Kerala State Coir Corporation Ltd and the Kerala State Co-operative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd (Coirfed). It will stockpile coir fibre for a year, enabling small and large units to access raw material at affordable rates. Government sources added that the final decision on the location of the yarn bank will be taken shortly, but officials confirmed that it will be established in a region with large-scale coir activity to maximise impact.

The announcement comes at a crucial time. Kerala’s traditional coir industry, which once stood as a global leader, is reeling under the pressure of scarce raw material and soaring fibre prices. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, there are about 9,000 registered coir product manufacturing units in Kerala, with about 80 per cent concentrated in Alappuzha and the rest in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. Most of these earlier units depended on fibre sourced locally from Vaikom and Thiruvananthapuram.