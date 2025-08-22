Murajapam declaration made at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The customary announcement on the Murajapam-Lakshadeepam rituals at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was made at a colourful function at the temple. Actor Mohanlal received the vilambara pathrika from members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family. He also lit the sacred lamp as part of the function.

In his brief address, Mohanlal said he got a blessed responsibility, bestowed upon him by the Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy. “My father was a government official who served in Sree Padmanabha’s place. I’m more than happy, this is a blessing of the Lord.

As someone born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram, Sree Padmanabhaswamy and the temple are a great feeling for me,” he said. The actor also offered prayers at the temple.

The function was attended by erstwhile Travancore royal family members Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bai, Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai, thantris Govindan Namboodiripad, Pradeep Namboodiripad, Satheesan Namboodiripad, temple administrative committee members Aditya Varma, Velappan Nair, Karamana Jayan and executive officer B Mahesh.