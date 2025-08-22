Suresh Gopi's son Madhav briefly detained after road rage clash with Congress leader in T'Puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Madhav Suresh, son of Union Minister Suresh Gopi, was taken into police custody late Thursday night following a road rage incident involving Congress leader Vinod Krishna near Sasthamangalam.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when Madhav, en route to Vellayambalam, allegedly came dangerously close to Vinod’s car as the KPCC member attempted a U-turn. A verbal altercation ensued, which reportedly escalated when Madhav allegedly obstructed Vinod’s vehicle on the busy Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch.

Speaking to the presspersons, Vinod said he recognized Madhav immediately and urged him to remain calm. He also informed the Museum police, suspecting that Madhav might be under the influence of alcohol. However, a breathalyzer test by police confirmed that Madhav was not intoxicated. Vinod later requested the police not to file a complaint.

Responding to circulating reports, Madhav posted on Instagram that the narrative was being distorted. “Apparently I am part of an incident where half the things that actually happened were not said and a lot of things that did not happen were said,” he wrote.