When Kochi's farmers welcomed Kadamban Moothan, the dancing deity

An eager crowd gathers as Veliyathunadu Junction, about 15km from the busy Kalamassery town, wakes up to a beautiful sunrise on Friday. Some trickle down the verdant fields, others round up at nearby tea stalls and grocery shops.

They are waiting to welcome their beloved Kadamban Moothan. One can sense his arrival from a distance. The atmosphere changes. A pleasant breeze sweeps through the rustic locale. Birds coo and chirp in chorus, and the orangish-red sun peeps from the horizon.

Kadamban Moothaan cheerfully calls out his arrival — to the soil, the plants, the farmlands, and the farmers.

The fictional agrarian deity comes dancing to the tune of folk songs, clad in full regalia made of dried grass, mats, sack pieces and a crown of straw. His face is painted green and golden yellow, evoking the lush paddy fields and flourishing farmlands.