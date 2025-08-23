54-year-old Tribal man locked up, starved and assaulted for five days in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: In a shocking case of atrocity against a tribal person, a 54-year-old man was allegedly locked up, starved and assaulted for five days by the owner and employees of a farm stay located around 6km from Muthalmada in Palakkad. Chambukkuzhi Vellayan, a resident of Moochakundu near Muthalamada, was rescued late on Thursday night by residents and Kollengode police. Belonging to the Eravallan tribal community, Vellayan is currently undergoing treatment at the Palakkad District Hospital.

Kalpana Devi, member of Muthalmada grama panchayat, said Vellayan had gone to the farm stay — Western Gateways — for daily wage work on August 17. “There, he drank liquor from a bottle kept on the premises without permission. This allegedly angered the farm stay owner, Prabhu, who, along with his employees, detained Vellayan,” said Kalpana. “According to Vellayan, he was given food only once a day, but beaten and kicked frequently. He was kept locked inside the farm stay for nearly five days,” Kalpana alleged.

Kalpana said the farm stay doesn’t have any valid licence to operate. The incident came to light when another tribal worker went to the farm stay on Thursday and found Vellayan was held captive. He informed Dalit activists Mariyappan and Sivaraj and local representatives, including Kalpana.