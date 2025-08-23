6th case of amoebic infection confirmed; Malappuram man +ve

KOZHIKODE: A new case of the rare but deadly brain infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis, was confirmed on Friday. The infection was detected in a 47-year-old man from Chelambra, Malappuram, who is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.

According to health officials, the patient had been suffering from persistent fever for the past 20 days and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened. Laboratory analysis of fluid samples conducted on Thursday confirmed the presence of the disease.

Authorities revealed that the patient had been working in Kannur about a month ago, raising concerns about possible exposure to sources outside his native place. Soon after the confirmation, health workers carried out intensive chlorination in 80 wards in the affected region to prevent further spread.