6th case of amoebic infection confirmed; Malappuram man +ve
KOZHIKODE: A new case of the rare but deadly brain infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis, was confirmed on Friday. The infection was detected in a 47-year-old man from Chelambra, Malappuram, who is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.
According to health officials, the patient had been suffering from persistent fever for the past 20 days and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened. Laboratory analysis of fluid samples conducted on Thursday confirmed the presence of the disease.
Authorities revealed that the patient had been working in Kannur about a month ago, raising concerns about possible exposure to sources outside his native place. Soon after the confirmation, health workers carried out intensive chlorination in 80 wards in the affected region to prevent further spread.
With this the total number of cases reported in Kozhikode and Malappuram district have crossed six cases, including a three-month-old baby hailing from Omassery in Kozhikode.
Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated water sources such as ponds, lakes, and poorly maintained swimming pools. The amoeba can enter the body through the nose and travel to the brain, leading to severe inflammation. Symptoms usually include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, and confusion, which can quickly progress to seizures and coma.
Health authorities have again urged the public to avoid bathing in stagnant or untreated water bodies.