Amit Shah unveils BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala

KOCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented Mission 2026, a 21-point strategy for the BJP to secure power in Kerala in the 2026 assembly elections. Addressing the party’s state-level office-bearers at Hotel Renai in Kochi, he said the BJP will present a development agenda before the people, which will offer a solution for the overall development of the state.
The development alternative presented by Amit Shah offers a solution for the development, economic and security challenges faced by Kerala, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh told media persons. The ultimate goal of the party is to form an NDA-led government in Kerala and the party will use the local body elections as the launch pad of the poll strategy, he said.
At the meeting, Shah called upon the state leaders to work at the grassroots unitedly. He said there was not short cut to victory and everyone should toil hard to achieve the goal. “The BJP wins elections through hard work, not surprises. The same strategy will be implemented in Kerala too,” he said.
Shah said the Kerala government failed to act on multiple internal security reports by central agencies. “Many organisations, including SDPI, are involved in extremist activities in the state. Though the Union government warned about such activities, the state government has not acted on such reports. Both the LDF and UDF are not serious about issues concerning national security,” Shah alleged.