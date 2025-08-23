Amit Shah unveils BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala

KOCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented Mission 2026, a 21-point strategy for the BJP to secure power in Kerala in the 2026 assembly elections. Addressing the party’s state-level office-bearers at Hotel Renai in Kochi, he said the BJP will present a development agenda before the people, which will offer a solution for the overall development of the state.

The development alternative presented by Amit Shah offers a solution for the development, economic and security challenges faced by Kerala, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh told media persons. The ultimate goal of the party is to form an NDA-led government in Kerala and the party will use the local body elections as the launch pad of the poll strategy, he said.