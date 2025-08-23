Fans wait with fingers crossed as Messi, Argentina 'set' for Kerala in November

KOCHI: On once, off the next — the Messi-to-Kerala saga has kept fans on edge for nearly a year. Now, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad are scheduled to play two international friendlies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, between November 10 and 18, 2025. Yet, going by past uncertainties, supporters are celebrating with cautious optimism.

“FIFA date for the month of October between 6 and 14 will be played in the United States. For the month of November between 10 and 18 will be played in Luanda, Angola and Kerala, India (rivals are to be determined),” the AFA announced on X.

The announcement marks the strongest signal yet that Kerala will host Messi, after months of wrangling over finances and scheduling. Reports of delayed sponsor payments, and even allegations from the state that AFA was attempting to push the tour to October 2026, had cast serious doubt on the project.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who has championed the effort since first announcing talks in November 2024, said earlier: “This will be a historic moment not just for Kerala, but for the whole country. Generations of football fans have dreamt of watching Lionel Messi play in India, and it is finally happening.”