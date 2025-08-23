Fans wait with fingers crossed as Messi, Argentina 'set' for Kerala in November

KOCHI: On once, off the next — the Messi-to-Kerala saga has kept fans on edge for nearly a year. Now, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad are scheduled to play two international friendlies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, between November 10 and 18, 2025. Yet, going by past uncertainties, supporters are celebrating with cautious optimism.
“FIFA date for the month of October between 6 and 14 will be played in the United States. For the month of November between 10 and 18 will be played in Luanda, Angola and Kerala, India (rivals are to be determined),” the AFA announced on X.
The announcement marks the strongest signal yet that Kerala will host Messi, after months of wrangling over finances and scheduling. Reports of delayed sponsor payments, and even allegations from the state that AFA was attempting to push the tour to October 2026, had cast serious doubt on the project.
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who has championed the effort since first announcing talks in November 2024, said earlier: “This will be a historic moment not just for Kerala, but for the whole country. Generations of football fans have dreamt of watching Lionel Messi play in India, and it is finally happening.”
The Thiruvananthapuram fixtures are expected to draw record crowds, with tens of thousands of fans set to converge on Greenfield Stadium. For Kerala, a state where the Argentina–Brazil rivalry is woven into football folklore, Messi’s presence would be nothing short of momentous.
Adding to the buzz is Messi’s stand-alone trip to India in December 2025, reported last week. From December 12 to 15, the Argentine captain is expected to visit Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi, where he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This means India could see Messi twice in two months—first in Kerala with his national team, and then across four cities as part of a separate tour.
For now, the ball is firmly in play. If all goes according to the latest script, November in Thiruvananthapuram will deliver the night Kerala fans have dreamt of for decades—Messi in their midst, in blue and white, under the floodlights of Greenfield.