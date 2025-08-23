Kerala Aviation Summit 2025 to begin today

KOCHI: Taking a decisive step in shaping its aviation future, Kerala is hosting its first gathering of industry players. The two-day Kerala Aviation Summit 2025 will commence on Saturday at the Taj Cochin International Airport Hotel, Kochi. It is being jointly organised by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The summit will serve as a platform to attract investment, foster innovation and lay out the state’s vision of becoming a global aviation and logistics hub. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest of the inaugural session to be held at 5.30pm. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the ceremony.

Over two days, the summit will host eight panel discussions on critical themes such as drone integration, urban air mobility, and the role of seaplanes and helicopters in strengthening regional connectivity, with experts highlighting transformative opportunities in the sector. Sessions will also explore future-ready passenger services like biometric travel, AI-driven systems, and digital solutions, alongside discussions on cargo expansion, regional airport development, and renewable energy adoption.