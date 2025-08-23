KSRTC getting Rs 4 crore a day from Kerala govt: FM K N Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening public transportation, Finance Minister K N Balagopal stated that the KSRTC receives an average of Rs 4 crore in daily financial support from the state. Over the past nine years, the government has allocated Rs 11,600 crore to support the sector.

“If there is no transport system in the public sector, the private sector transport system will also not be good,” said the minister after inaugurating ‘Transpo 2025’, jointly organised by KSRTC and the Motor Vehicles Department, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He said that the state government has been able to give a message that proves that KSRTC can move forward very actively.

He, however, reminded that KSRTC should use better roads and new buses properly to move forward profitably.