Minister urges Palakkad MLA, facing sexual misconduct allegations, to stay away from govt-convened meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As pressure mounts on Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil to step down from his post following allegations of sexual misconduct, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has urged him to stay away from an official meeting to constitute the organising committee of the State School 'Shatrolsavam' (Science Fair) to be held in Palakkad on Monday (August 25) .

Rahul, in his capacity as Palakkad MLA, was scheduled to chair the meeting. The science fair is slated to be held in Palakkad district in November.

"Taking into account the prevailing situation and also in the interests of the general public, that includes women and children, I hope he stays away from the meeting to ensure its smooth conduct," Sivankutty said in a Facebook post.

Sivankutty said his cabinet colleagues MB Rajesh and K Krishnankutty, MLAs from Palakkad district, heads of local bodies in the district and senior officials of the General Education department will participate in the meeting as per schedule.

Rahul had stepped down from the post of Youth Congress state president on Thursday in the wake of protests following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.