“No complaint at all, yet he resigned within 24 hours': V D Satheesan on allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil

KOCHI: Allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken without looking at anyone’s face, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Saturday.

His remarks come two days after Mamkootathil stepped down as state president of the Youth Congress, and amid speculation on whether he will also resign as MLA.

Satheesan pointed out that there was not even a single formal complaint against Mamkootathil, yet he relinquished his party post within 24 hours of the allegations surfacing.

“We will conduct a serious inquiry into the charges and take action without compromise. Those who are now protesting and making noise should do some self-reflection on what they themselves have done in similar situations. If they want to march, it should be to Cliff House (the Chief Minister’s official residence), not to my house. In Kerala, no one protects accused persons more than the Chief Minister himself,” he said.