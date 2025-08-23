Rahul’s rise and fall raise questions on Congress political morality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 1pm Thursday, some senior most Congress leaders were closely watching the press meet of Rahul Mamkootathil, as he announced his decision to step down from the Youth Congress state president post after an actor and another woman accused him of indecent conduct. Some leaders, travelling by road, stopped their vehicle on the roadside and watched each word Rahul spoke.

And they were disappointed with his performance, as one leader told TNIE: “I think Rahul still believes he is the flamboyant leader of the party, and he does not even understand the gravity of his actions.”

This gives the exact situation the state Congress and its leadership have landed now. Suddenly everyone is speaking about the after-effects of a new political culture that was hailed as a model just days ago. “The combination of aggression with arrogance and use of social media to unseat opponents at any cost forms the new Congressmen,” a Political Affairs Committee member told TNIE.

According to senior leaders, after two consecutive defeats of UDF in the assembly polls, proponents of this theory got an upper hand in the organisation. The unsettling of Ramesh Chennithala, the incidents that led to denial of Leader of Opposition post to him and the ‘election’ of V D Satheesan as parliamentary party leader though the latter did not enjoy a majority opened the door for this new style of politics. But it came with a heavy price.

With the rise of a new power centre, group equations also changed as Satheesan formed his own team incorporating new blood. Rahul was the latest ‘icon’ of this new-found political equation. Starting as a KSU member at age 17 in 2006, his rise to stardom was enviable. In 2023, Rahul was elected YC state president against the wishes of Oommen Chandy. P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil slowly acted as leaders after they became MLAs and Rahul became a close associate of the two.

Though there was allegation of fake voter ID card issue in the election, Satheesan chose to protect Rahul. “The trio Vishnu, Shafi and Rahul have all the ingredients Satheesan was looking for- an insatiable thirst for power and arrogance,” a leader said.