Young docs in bid to redefine ‘rotund’ Maveli

KOTTAYAM: For Malayalis around the world, the image of a rotund man with a prominent moustache, holding an umbrella made from palm fronds, serves as a cherished symbol of Onam. The figure represents the mythical king Mahabali aka Maveli, who, as the legend goes, visits his beloved subjects on the day of Thiruvonam.

Maveli’s traditional portrayal, as a man with a notable pot belly, was meant to embody the spirit of abundance and property. However, this characterisation raises an intriguing question: Should Maveli, a revered ruler known for his courage in the three mythical worlds of heaven, earth and underworld (pathalam), be shown as a rotund figure?

In a distinct initiative, a group of young doctors is working to redefine the image of the legendary king, envisioning him as a fit and healthy individual. The objective is to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy body to prevent lifestyle diseases prevalent in Kerala.

Considering that Kerala is often termed as the ‘diabetes capital of India’, that is witnessing an alarming rise in lifestyle diseases, particularly among the younger population, mySugarClinic, a telemedicine and digital health platform dedicated to the prevention of lifestyle diseases, will hold a statewide campaign, Fit Maveli, Fit Kerala’, from August 22 to 25.