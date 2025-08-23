Young docs in bid to redefine ‘rotund’ Maveli

KOTTAYAM: For Malayalis around the world, the image of a rotund man with a prominent moustache, holding an umbrella made from palm fronds, serves as a cherished symbol of Onam. The figure represents the mythical king Mahabali aka Maveli, who, as the legend goes, visits his beloved subjects on the day of Thiruvonam.
Maveli’s traditional portrayal, as a man with a notable pot belly, was meant to embody the spirit of abundance and property. However, this characterisation raises an intriguing question: Should Maveli, a revered ruler known for his courage in the three mythical worlds of heaven, earth and underworld (pathalam), be shown as a rotund figure?
In a distinct initiative, a group of young doctors is working to redefine the image of the legendary king, envisioning him as a fit and healthy individual. The objective is to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy body to prevent lifestyle diseases prevalent in Kerala.
Considering that Kerala is often termed as the ‘diabetes capital of India’, that is witnessing an alarming rise in lifestyle diseases, particularly among the younger population, mySugarClinic, a telemedicine and digital health platform dedicated to the prevention of lifestyle diseases, will hold a statewide campaign, Fit Maveli, Fit Kerala’, from August 22 to 25.
The initiative, led by Dr Shamnad P, consultant nephrologist at Believers Church Medical College Hospital, and Nazer Mohammed, a cycling enthusiast, seeks to challenge prevailing social perceptions about obesity and health.
“Obesity has become normalised in society, while fitness and healthy bodyweight are viewed as exceptions. This narrative must change,” Dr Shamnad said.
Organisers noted that while folklore describes Maveli as a strong and battle-hardened leader, modern depictions often portray him as obese. They argue that this distortion coincided with the rising tide of lifestyle diseases in the 1980s, sending misleading signals about health and prosperity.
“Our mission is to restore the image of Mahabali as fit and strong, and make him a role model for a healthier Kerala,” Nazer said.
As part of the campaign, a group of cyclists will ride from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, spreading the message of fitness and preventive health. Public awareness events will be organised en route to engage communities in discussions on healthy diet, exercise and lifestyle practices.
Dr Shamnad said Kerala ranks first in the country in diabetes prevalence, with obesity and related lifestyle disorders affecting younger age groups at unprecedented rates. Health experts warn that unless urgent action is taken, the state’s demographic dividend could be undermined by the burden of chronic illnesses.
Through ‘Fit Maveli, Fit Kerala’, organisers aim to redefine health as strength, discipline, and vitality — not body size. By reclaiming Mahabali as a symbol of fitness, they hope to inspire Malayalis, especially the youth, to adopt healthier lifestyles and turn Onam into a celebration of well-being as much as tradition.