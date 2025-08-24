Congress faces internal rift as complaints against Rahul Mamkootathil rise to 19 ahead of elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Congress is facing its worst crisis in recent years ahead of crucial elections after more ‘evidence’ has emerged against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the group equations in the organisation are also being redrawn. Congress sources told TNIE that the complaints received by KPCC against Rahul has risen to 19.

This is in sharp contrast to the claims made by KPCC leadership that they have not received any complaints through email, phone or in writing. “There is also a growing criticism in the Congress and Youth Congress that since Rahul’s mentors are in the key positions there are fewer chances that the complaints would reach the KPCC president,” a senior leader said.

The AICC has reportedly asked the state unit to settle the issue before it goes out of control. AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi told reporters that the chapter is closed with the resignation of Rahul from the post of YC state president post. “So far, the party has not received any complaints from any person, woman or family against Rahul. Since we haven’t received any complaints, how do we set up any internal inquiry committee? ,” she said.

Meanwhile, the AICC is monitoring the situation closely. AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal, who is taking part in Rahul Gandhi’s march in Bihar will reach Kerala in the coming days. Crucial discussions will be held once he arrives. However, according to sources, fissures have already appeared in the once inseparable coalition involving Satheesan, Shafi Parambil, P C Vishnunath and Rahul.

“Satheesan has ditched the Shafi- Vishnu- Rahul axis by giving enough hints to the media that more actions are expected to follow,” a political affairs committee member told TNIE. “It is clear that no one can protect Rahul. The other leaders are of the opinion that stepping down as Youth Congress president within the first 12 hours is enough and there is no need for Rahul to resign from the MLA post. However, we suspect that there is a concerted effort behind the murmuring campaign against Rahul continuing as MLA,” he said.